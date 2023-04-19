On Wednesday April 19, 2023, a Lewisville Independent School District teacher was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The Colony Police Department Officers arrested the Camey Elementary school teacher, John Collet, while serving a warrant for his arrest.
The Colony Police investigated a report from a parent who grew suspicious of the teacher after picking up her 10-year-old child from school last week. Officers immediately responded to the home of the child and an investigation was initiated.
At this time there are no other known victims but The Colony Police Department is asking anyone who might have information or questions on this case to please contact TCPD School Resource Officer Sergeant Ryan Ship at 972-624-3949.
The investigation is ongoing.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.