On Wednesday April 19, 2023, a Lewisville Independent School District teacher was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The Colony Police Department Officers arrested the Camey Elementary school teacher, John Collet, while serving a warrant for his arrest.

The Colony Police investigated a report from a parent who grew suspicious of the teacher after picking up her 10-year-old child from school last week. Officers immediately responded to the home of the child and an investigation was initiated.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

