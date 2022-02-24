After closing Thursday amid icy winter conditions, Lewisville ISD has said facilities will open on regular schedules Friday.
"The safety of our students and staff is the number one priority as we make these decisions," the district said in a Wednesday statement. "Throughout the day today our team has participated in meetings with other districts and county officials to help form our decision. Several LISD employees were out driving the roads across our district to ensure they were safe for travel, and they all reported favorable conditions."
If plans change after an early-morning check, the district said it will send an update by 5:30 a.m. Friday by phone, email and social media post. Updates will also be on the district website.
