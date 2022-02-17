LISD superintendent begins

Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp, center, completed her first day on the job Wednesday. 

After Tuesday’s announcement of Lewisville ISD’s new superintendent, Dr. Lori Rapp spent her first day on the job meeting with the students and teachers of LISD. 

Her first stop was Peter’s Colony Elementary, welcoming students as they began their school day.

LISD

Next, Dr. Rapp traveled throughout the district to congratulate the 10 Teacher of the Year Finalists. The teachers and their students gave Dr. Rapp a warm welcome, as she surprised them with this honor. For a full list of finalists, visit the district's Awards page.

LISD Superintendent

“I will truly remember this day for the rest of my life,” Rapp said at the conclusion of the day. “What a special way to start off this superintendency.”

Throughout the next few months, Superintendent Rapp will continue to make her way across the district meeting with campus leadership and staff, central administrators and community leaders. To keep up with Dr. Rapp, follow her on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. You can also find her most recent updates on the LISD Superintendent page.

