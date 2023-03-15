The Lewisville Independent School District recently held an official ribbon cutting for the district’s Wonder Wagon, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) classroom on wheels serving elementary students across the school district.

The ribbon cutting was held on Monday, March 6 outside of the LISD Administrative Center and the Wonder Wagon will impact more than 2,000 students through STEM experiments and lessons like the engineering design process and coding, said LISD Director of Communications Samantha FitzPatrick.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

