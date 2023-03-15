Lewisville ISD held an official ribbon cutting for the district’s Wonder Wagon on Monday, March 6 at 5 p.m. outside the LISD Administrative Center. The LISD Wonder Wagon is a STEM classroom on wheels serving elementary students across the school district.
The Lewisville Independent School District recently held an official ribbon cutting for the district’s Wonder Wagon, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) classroom on wheels serving elementary students across the school district.
The ribbon cutting was held on Monday, March 6 outside of the LISD Administrative Center and the Wonder Wagon will impact more than 2,000 students through STEM experiments and lessons like the engineering design process and coding, said LISD Director of Communications Samantha FitzPatrick.
Even though the Wonder Wagon was only recently revealed, LISD STEM administrators have already begun to introduce the Wonder Wagon’s programming to elementary campuses.
“We have had an exciting first few months of Wonder Wagon, an innovative learning experience designed to support STEM learning for elementary schools across LISD that do not currently have STEM learning on campus,” said Kimberly Warr, LISD elementary STEM administrator. “I am so thankful for the LISD staff who have worked tirelessly to create such a unique learning atmosphere for students.”
More than 100 teachers have helped support the district’s STEM mission and LISD is looking forward to getting the wheels on the road to share the wonders of STEM with elementary students, FitzPatrick said.
The wagon itself is a custom-built Ford Transit cargo van and is capable of transporting a mobile STEM classroom. This project was funded through a Lewisville Education Foundation grant and through generous donations by the Rao Foundation. The van was acquired through long-time LISD community partner, Five-Star Ford of Lewisville, and modified by UBI Truck Upfitters.
Attending the ribbon cutting last week was LISD superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp, former superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers, LISD Board of Trustees president Tracy Scott Miller, and elementary science facilitator Lori Klimek.
Klimek directly oversaw the Wonder Wagon program and will continue to drive the operation with the new van. During the ribbon cutting, she expressed her gratitude and excitement for the potential teachings that the Wonder Wagon would offer students.
“Thank you to everyone who has come out today to help us celebrate and officially get these wheels on the road,” she said.
After the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited to inspect the van and participate in a selection of the STEM-based educational stations that are offered to students who participate in Wonder Wagon events.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
