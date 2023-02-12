Lewisville Lake Symphony celebrates 40th season

The Lewisville Lake Symphony is approaching its 40th season and the orchestra continues to perform for the local community to enhance the quality of life for those that listen.
The Symphony Series’ season started in September 2022, but to kick off 2023, the orchestra presented “Rhapsody in Blue” on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Lewisville Grand Theater. The presentation combined classical music with jazz as the symphony performed music by Gershwin, Milhaud, and Ibert, whose classical compositions were influenced by American jazz.
“I've subtitled the concert ‘Music with a jazz twist’ because all three of the pieces are influenced by jazz,” said Adron Ming, Lewisville Lake Symphony’s music director and conductor. “They have jazz elements, some stylistic things and so I think that pretty much sums up the theme of the concert. It’s classical music, but it's got a jazz twist to it.”
Ming has been the music director for the symphony since its first concert in 1984, he said.
The performance also featured dedicated teacher Pamela Mia Paul, who is a regents professor of piano at the College of Music at the University of North Texas. Dr. Paul has performed in several countries and received critical acclaim for her appearances with orchestras around the world.
“She has performed on stages all over the world to rave reviews, but she's also a friend of our symphony, she sits on our board,” said Nancy Wright, a long-time Lewisville Lake Symphony board member. “She agreed that she would be willing to do a performance with us this year, to help us really kick off this back in person season that we are putting up, so we’re very excited about that.”
The Lewisville Lake Symphony went to strictly live-streamed performances in 2020 and had to significantly cut down the number of members in the orchestra to adhere to social distancing guidelines, which continued into their 2021 season. The orchestra was able to start performing back in-person in September 2021, but this is the symphony’s first season performing with a full orchestra again.
“We kind of worked our way into it,” Wright said. “It was a live season, but we also were live streaming it still so that people would have the option, whatever they felt most comfortable doing and then as the season progressed and as COVID vaccines were being more readily available and used, then we started seeing more and more people come back into the concert hall.”
The symphony began in the 1980s when a group of Lewisville residents felt the need to have live, classical music in the local community. It initially started with volunteer performers and worked its way to paid, professional players. Over the years, the symphony has added several programs and opportunities for local partnerships.
“Our goal in the beginning was to have an orchestra in our community that would mean people didn't have to drive all the way from Dallas to hear good music and to that effect, that's kind of our byline, ‘great music… nearby,’” Wright said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
