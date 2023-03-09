The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, March 7 to approve amendments to the Unified Development Code that would ensure adequate space for commercial uses in the future.

The Unified Development Code was adopted in November 2022 and went into effect on Dec. 1, 2022. Over the past few years, the market for multifamily use in Old Town Lewisville has increased, but the commercial market is still evolving and will likely take several years before ground floor retail is viable in most locations, said Michele Berry, Planning Manager for the City of Lewisville.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

