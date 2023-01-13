The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to hold a public hearing to consider the adoption of the Healthy Infrastructure Plan.
In March 2018, an update of the current Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan was approved by the city council and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Guidelines, to maintain eligibility for park development grants, the plan must be renewed every 10 years and updated every 5 years or when a significant change impacts city operations.
In November 2021, the city council approved agreements with Halff Associates and the University of North Texas to assist in the development of a Healthy Infrastructure Plan to accommodate the annexation of Castle Hills. City council also approved the March 2023 date for submitting a new plan to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for review.
The Healthy Infrastructure Plan is a three-pronged master plan that includes parks, trails and the urban tree canopy. Development for the plan included enhanced community engagement activities involving the appointment of a diverse steering committee to help guide the process, updating the regulating of the park board, working with students from UNT’s Applied Environmental Research Institute and Lewisville ISD, using Play Lewisville On Wheels deployments to meet residents where they are at, having booths at community events such as ColorPalooza or Western Days, and using various web-based platforms to solicit input from the widest range of residents and park fans possible.
Once it's completed and adopted, the development of the Healthy Infrastructure Plan will have taken 18 months to complete. This includes:
Project Initiation and Existing Conditions Mapping from October 2021 through April 2022;
Community Engagement, Parks, Recreation, Trails, Open Space and Canopy Review in February through June of 2022;
Parks, Recreation, Trails, Open Space and Tree Canopy Recommendation Development from July through October of 2022;
Implementation Plan Development from November 2022 through January 2023;
Report Preparation and Final Adoption from December 2022 through March 2023;
Explore More Lewisville is the Healthy Infrastructure Plan with the goal to provide Lewisville residents with healthy opportunities to play, explore, and connect. Staff conducted an extensive community engagement analysis of current parks and open space systems, as well as research of industry trends and standards. This research led to a comprehensive master plan to guide the development and management of Lewisville’s parks, trails, and urban tree canopy for the next 10 years.
The Healthy Infrastructure Plan provides an overview of Lewisville’s existing system. Staff performed a variety of needs assessments to create plan initiatives and recommendations to improve the system for all residents. The assessments were based on community input, best practices, and innovations in healthy infrastructure.
An action plan was developed to provide a quality park within a 10-minute walk of each resident.
The Explore More Lewisville includes eight chapters which cover the purpose and background, community content, engagement snapshots and an established vision, review of existing park systems and assessments, tree canopy study and recommendations, trail and walkability analysis and recommendation, health and social equity index and analysis, and prioritized implementation strategy.
The plan will be presented to the city council on Feb. 6 and a public hearing and adoption will occur on Feb. 20. After the city council adopts the plan, it will be sent to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for review and approval.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
