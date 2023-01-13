The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to hold a public hearing to consider the adoption of the Healthy Infrastructure Plan.

In March 2018, an update of the current Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan was approved by the city council and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Guidelines, to maintain eligibility for park development grants, the plan must be renewed every 10 years and updated every 5 years or when a significant change impacts city operations.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

