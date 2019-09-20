Lewisville is making changes to its fee schedule for the upcoming fiscal year.
The city will increase rental rates at the Medical City Lewisville (MCL) Grand Theater by 10 percent. Fees to rent classrooms in the theater will be adjusted to include both halves of the classroom instead of just one half. Sound system rental fees will be reduced due to a new system that allows for a simpler installation process. The stage laborer fee will be removed from the fee schedule since the city does not offer this service.
The rental fees for Wayne Ferguson Plaza will be discontinued.
Gina Thompson, director of strategic services, said the city has only rented this park 10 times since 2015.
“It’s not a big revenue generator for the city, and we think removing the fee will really encourage activities in the plaza,” Thompson said.
A stage activation fee for stage use up to eight hours with a $25 hourly fee after eight hours will be added.
“This is a fee that due to the safety protocols for people who rent the stage. We have to charge this fee,” Thompson said. “They (renters) have to go through the whole process of setting it up and ensuring the safety of the people operating the stage.”
As for the library, the fee description for overdue items has been changed to include binge boxes and book club in a bag. In addition, a fee has been included for damaged specialty kits.
The current charge for an overdue specialty kit is $120. The maximum fee for an overdue kit will be $40 in the new schedule.
Water and sewer rates will increase by 1 percent. However, based on the latest service study, the cost of wholesale water rate for Castle Hills is decreasing to $1.89, and the wholesale sewer rate is decreasing to $2.60.
All changes in the fee schedule will be become effective on Oct. 1.
