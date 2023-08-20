Mayors from Denton County are competing to craft the ultimate pizza while also fundraising for local charities and nonprofits, all as part of the upcoming second annual Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off scheduled for Aug. 23.
Each participating mayor is to create a pizza that "wows" the judges with toppings of their choice, and while judging is a big part of the score, raising money for local charities and nonprofits plays a big part, too.
Before the event on Wednesday, mayors from each city have selected a charity or nonprofit to raise money for and Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore’s choice is Christian Community Action.
“Christian Community Action — they do so much to feed those in need, a pizza cook-off seemed the best fit,” Gilmore said. “You can find fundraising links on my Mayor TJ Gilmore Facebook page.”
Christian Community Action is a nonprofit located in Lewisville that provides comprehensive services that alleviate suffering, bring home and change lives of the less-fortunate.
Gilmore can earn up to 40 points for the Denton County Mayoral Cook-off by raising $4,000 for Christian Community Action. Grading for this year’s cook-off is based half on the pizza and half on the fundraising. Mayor Gilmore is keeping his pizza concept a surprise until the cook-off.
“Since we mayors are a tiny bit competitive, I'll just say that I'll be leaning into some local flavor,” he said.
The event is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Motor City Pizza in Lewisville.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
