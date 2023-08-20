Lewisville cookoff.jpeg

Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore participated in the first Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off in 2022 against Flower Mound Mayor Derek France and previous Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox.

 Courtesy of Greg Tierney

Mayors from Denton County are competing to craft the ultimate pizza while also fundraising for local charities and nonprofits, all as part of the upcoming second annual Denton County Mayoral Pizza Cook-off scheduled for Aug. 23.

Each participating mayor is to create a pizza that "wows" the judges with toppings of their choice, and while judging is a big part of the score, raising money for local charities and nonprofits plays a big part, too.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

