Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore spoke on the current issues and developments in the City of Lewisville during his quarterly update meeting in mid-July.
Here’s what was covered:
Youth Action Council and Citizen’s University
The City of Lewisville’s Youth Action Council is focused on high school aged students who are Lewisville residents who provide information to the city on how to make youth feel more engaged, how the city can provide better services, and what areas the city can improve.
“Having that other lens to look at how we provide services to our community is really important,” said Mayor Gilmore. “And they come up with really great ideas.”
The Youth Action Council advises Lewisville City Council on youth-related issues and creates special projects and events for the city, as well as learning about the different departments and how the city operates.
Applications for Youth Action Council closed on Aug. 1, but the program will continue next year.
Citizen’s University is the “adult version” of Youth Action Council and allows residents to learn about the city’s structure and functions through 12 sessions, which begin in September.
The application for Citizen's University is currently open and the application deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31. Applicants must be registered voters within the City of Lewisville, have been a resident for at least one year, be 18 years or older, and not be running for a local political office during class time.
“Participation in Citizens University isn't just about understanding what all the city does, but it's a fun way to meet your fellow neighbors and get plugged into the community,” Mayor Gilmore said. “You'll find yourself building great leadership skills, great friendships, and great knowledge about how you can work with the city to build a stronger community.”
City transparency
The City of Lewisville’s website has a section dedicated to performance metrics where the city shows residents live data to determine if they are providing the level of service expected by their residents. This is part of a city-wide transparency initiative.
Lewisville metrics include city-wide metrics, finance, and police. More specifically city-wide, the city covers police/fire/EMS response times, parks and recreation goals and overview, neighborhood maintenance, new development, and capital improvement projects.
For finance, metrics covered include budget, historical data, downloadable data, check register, financial health reports, bond elections, and property tax calculator.
For police, most records are required by state and federal law, but metrics covered include annual racial profiling reports, use of force and arrest analytics, crime statistics, general and procedural orders, and response to resistance incidents.
Citizens can access these metrics at https://metrics.cityoflewisville.com/.
Parks and Recreation
Parks and Recreation was during the month of July and the department’s biggest project right now is Glory Park/Parque La Gloria, which is in progress and scheduled to be open later this year.
“I’m really proud of the city council, city staff, residents who identified this as a need and really drove this project,” Mayor Gilmore said. “It’s going to be an amazing space. We hope that it’ll have places for a community market, spaces for food trucks, so it’s really going to be a king of social hub.”
When it comes to the “10-minute walk to a park” initiative, the City of Lewisville looked at this metric back in 2017 and found that the initiative was only 61% complete. In 2023, the city is now 77% complete and once Glory Park is completed, over 80% of the initiative will be complete. The goal is to be at 100% by 2035.
CLIDE award
The Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Lewisville earned a 2023 CLIDE Award in Public Policy and Planning for the creation of its Healthy Infrastructure Plan.
“Explore More Lewisville” is a Healthy Infrastructure Plan that aims to offer residents multiple healthy opportunities to play, explore, and connect. The vision and direction of this comprehensive plan will guide equitable development for parks, recreation, trails, open spaces, and the tree canopy in Lewisville over the next 10-20 years. All these components impact the physical, mental, and environmental health of a community.
Lewisville’s Parks and Recreation Department began working on the Healthy Infrastructure Plan to meet Texas Parks and Recreation Department guidelines for park master plans. To maintain eligibility for park development grants, that plan must be renewed every 10 years, and updated every five years when a significant change impacts city operations. The previous master plan was adopted in 2018 and the annexation of Castle Hills in 2021 marked a significant change that required an update.
Lewisville City Council formally adopted the Healthy Infrastructure Plan in Feb. 2023. The plan adheres to the requirements of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies for grant funding and agency accreditation.
To read the entire plan, visit the “Healthy Infrastructure Plan” page at playlewisville.com.
New city secretary
Lewisville City Council recently approved the appointment of Thomas H. Harris, III as the city’s new city secretary. Harris succeeds Julie Worster who retired earlier this month after more than 28 years of service in Lewisville.
“I want to thank the mayor and city council for selecting me as their next city secretary,” said Harris. “I am humbled by the confidence placed in me joining the Lewisville team and being able to play a role in the Lewisville 2025 vision. I look forward to partnering with the council, fellow team members, and citizens to achieve the city’s vision and strategic objectives.”
Harris brings over 15 years of experience in city government and comes to Lewisville from the City of Sugar Land where he spent the past four years as city secretary. Prior to that, Harris served for three years as the assistant city secretary for Sugar Land.
"I am delighted to welcome Thomas Harris, III to Lewisville as our new city secretary,” said Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore. “Thomas has a proven track record of success in managing complex administrative tasks and is an excellent communicator and collaborator. I am confident he will be able to work effectively with our council, staff, and residents to ensure that our city runs smoothly and efficiently."
Harris has a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Texas A&M University, a Texas Registered Municipal Clerk Certification from the University of North Texas, and a Texas Public Funds Investment Art Certification from the Texas Municipal League.
During his time in municipal government, Harris has successfully managed city council and local government elections, the appointment process to various boards and commissions, compliance with the Texas Public Information Act and Texas Open Meetings Act, and served as the custodian of city records, according to the city.
Fighting Farmers Way
The two goals for Fighting Farmers Way is to show the history of Lewisville and pride in the city’s 125-plus year history, and to allow everyone to see the signage driving on I-35E.
TxDOT is redoing I-35E and the department will place Fighting Farmers Way on two northbound exits and two southbound exit signs. Construction on the bridge is in progress and will take over 18 months to complete.
The panels on the bridge will feature a marching band, a silhouette of the water tower, and include an array of items that are representative of Lewisville and the Fighting Farmers.
“Council is happy. I think our LHS Fighting Farmers are happy. We’re really excited to see that process,” Mayor Gilmore said.
