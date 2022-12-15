North Texas elected officials supported The Salvation Army this holiday season through the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign, including Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore.
The Red Kettle Campaign is a major fundraiser that provides the largest percentage of The Salvation Army’s operating budget for the entire year. It helps to fund community programs such as clothing assistance, food pantry and meal service, employment assistance, rent and utility assistance, adult education, and emergency response.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mayor Gilmore and several other city employees were set up outside the Sam’s Club located at 751 W. Main Street to help support the campaign.
Attendees on Dec. 10 included Mayor Gilmore, Councilman Meridith, Chris McGinn, James Kunke, Councilwoman Cade, Shante Akafia, Councilman Kelly, Claire Powell, Councilwoman Green, Mark McNeal, Gina McGrath, Kevin Deaver, Eric Ferris, Marichelle Samples, Mendie White, and D’Ann Tompkins.
“We are so grateful for the dedicated support of our elected officials that help us to raise critical donations to support those in need,” said Mary Freeman, the Director of Community Relations for Collin and Denton County for The Salvation Army of North Texas. “This marks Mayor TJ Gilmore’s fifth year participating in the Mayoral Red Kettle Challenge and he has raised over $2,250 so far. These community donations do more than give local families the Christmases they deserve — they help us consistently provide food, shelter, utility assistance, rehabilitation, and more every day of the year.”
Last week, Mayor TJ Gilmore issued a friendly challenge to Highland Village, Flower Mound, Bartonville, The Colony, and Coppell to benefit The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Some mayors took it to heart, such as Bartonville’s Mayor Jaclyn Carrington and Flower Mound’s Mayor Derek France, who set up at a Kroger and Hobby Lobby, respectively, within their cities.
The Salvation Army’s most vulnerable neighbors combating poverty, addiction, and homelessness are facing greater hardship than ever before with the impacts of inflation, rising evictions, and lingering effects of the pandemic, according to a press release. The Salvation Army is the largest provider of social services and is making an effort to respond to these changing needs in the community in every pocket of North Texas.
“We are so grateful for the support of our local elected officials to raise awareness of the daily struggles impacting North Texans,” said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “The Salvation Army relies on the support of volunteers, partners, and generous donors to raise essential funds during the holiday season, which enable God-empowered transformations that meet the immediate and long-term needs of North Texans all year long.”
This year’s goal is to raise $1.5 million nationally. People can still donate through the Virtual Red Kettle to support the mayors in their area until Dec. 24.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
