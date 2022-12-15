North Texas elected officials supported The Salvation Army this holiday season through the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign, including Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore.

The Red Kettle Campaign is a major fundraiser that provides the largest percentage of The Salvation Army’s operating budget for the entire year. It helps to fund community programs such as clothing assistance, food pantry and meal service, employment assistance, rent and utility assistance, adult education, and emergency response.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

