Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore held a quarterly update on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to cover Denton County Transportation Authority changes and a year in review of GoZone, the Fleet and Facilities building, and an update on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.
Last year, ridership in Lewisville peaked at 2.2 million, which was double the amount of riders from 2021. Ridership numbers in 2021 were affected because of COVID but the average recovery to pre-existing COVID levels is 70%. Denton County transportation is around 110%.
“We’ve had tremendous success in regaining ridership,” Mayor Gilmore said. “The biggest driver of that has been the addition of GoZone.”
GoZone is a rideshare type of tool that people can use instead of using a fixed-route bus. In the city of Lewisville, there were two fixed-route buses and at their peak, they moved around 194 people per day. In December 2022, there were 69,000 rides on GoZone. Out of that 69,000, 16,000 people were in the Lewisville zone.
“We’ve effectively quadrupled ridership in one year with adding GoZone and removing the bus service simply because GoZone gets people where they need to go and the bus service didn’t cover, didn’t have the times, and didn’t have the frequency,” Gilmore said.
When it comes to the Fleet and Facilities building, the building itself is complete except for some signage and supply chain issues. This new building is designed to take care of the city of Lewisville’s largest equipment which includes police vehicles, the fire department, public works projects, and more.
Lewisville’s current repair facility is outdoors, which Gilmore said had created some challenges for the city’s mechanics and having a quality place to work.
“This is going to allow for those folks to work indoors, 365,” Gilmore said. “They’ve got office space, they’ve got meeting space, it’s really designed to be a comfortable, pleasant work experience and give them all the tools in one spot.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
