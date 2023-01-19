Lewisville City Hall
File photo

Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore held a quarterly update on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to cover Denton County Transportation Authority changes and a year in review of GoZone, the Fleet and Facilities building, and an update on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center.

Last year, ridership in Lewisville peaked at 2.2 million, which was double the amount of riders from 2021. Ridership numbers in 2021 were affected because of COVID but the average recovery to pre-existing COVID levels is 70%. Denton County transportation is around 110%.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments