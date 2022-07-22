Lewisville City Hall
File photo

The city  of Lewisville is providing funding assistance to help create a nonprofit center in Lewisville that will greatly increase the city ’s capacity  to help those in need. 

Lewisville City  Council gave its approval to move forward on the plans for the new “Serve Lewisville” facility at its meeting Monday night. 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

