Melanie Little Gomez and Des Smith, more commonly known as ARTLAB3000, have been creating art together for close to a decade, bringing their creativity to Lewisville, Denton and the surrounding communities.
The pair met in 2012 and have been partners in art and in life ever since. They both grew up doing art and Gomez said she “couldn’t imagine not doing it.” Smith is from Scotland and Gomez is from El Paso and they slowly made their way to Denton to share their art with the people around them.
“There’s a nice art community here in Denton,” Gomez said. “We just fell into it and one thing led to another and we love doing jobs that we’ve never done before, so we’ve taken on some strange jobs, but we’ve been going at it ever since.”
Gomez specializes in miniature paintings and photography, so doing a mural was quite the challenge, she said. Smith is a sculptor and experienced public artist. The pair started out with a mural at Juicy Pig Barbecue in Denton and word-of-mouth helped get their art to Lewisville, Grand Prairie and even Dallas.
For the “Natives” mural in Old Town Lewisville, Gomez and Smith did a lot of research at the Lewisville library to put together a piece that reflected the town’s history. All of the animals in the mural are native to the area, except for the sloth, which Smith said he felt was important to add because of his Scottish heritage.
“We wanted to put in a bunch of animals that you don’t see very much so it would be educational for people,” Gomez said. “We thought it would be good education to be like, ‘This is what’s on the land you’re living on. You’re sharing it with these guys.’”
The hardest part is coming up with the concept, but Gomez said her favorite part is going back and looking at the work that they’ve done once it’s completed.
“I think for me, my favorite part is when it’s done,” Smith said. “When it’s been finished for a long time and then you’re looking at it a couple years later and you’re like, ‘Oh, I still like that.’”
ARTLAB300’s upcoming projects include a mural for Prairie House on Cross Roads because they are adding a buffalo bar, so the pair have an opportunity to paint a nine foot buffalo head for the restaurant. They are also painting a car for the State Fair of Texas, which Gomez said is a first for them.
“We try every time to put something social in there, a bit of history,” Gomez said. “But we always try to include something about love.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
