Cameron Dockery Feature.jpeg

Vernell Gregg, left, with Cameron Dockery, right, at the 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Lewisville High School on Monday, Jan. 16. Dockery delivered the keynote address during the celebration.

 Courtesy of Jackie Shaw

Cameron Dockery delivered the keynote address during the 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Lewisville High School on Monday, Jan. 16, where he asked the audience what they would do when called to the frontlines of social inequality and political injustice, which is something he is aiming to answer himself.

Dockery is a Lewisville native who grew up in a single-parent household and is currently attending Prairie View A&M University as a first generation college student. Now a senior, he has involved himself in several organizations at college, including being elected as president of his university’s class, serving as chief of staff, serving in student government, involvement in the National Society of Black Engineers, and Future Educators of America.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

