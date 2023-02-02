Vernell Gregg, left, with Cameron Dockery, right, at the 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Lewisville High School on Monday, Jan. 16. Dockery delivered the keynote address during the celebration.
Cameron Dockery delivered the keynote address during the 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Lewisville High School on Monday, Jan. 16, where he asked the audience what they would do when called to the frontlines of social inequality and political injustice, which is something he is aiming to answer himself.
Dockery is a Lewisville native who grew up in a single-parent household and is currently attending Prairie View A&M University as a first generation college student. Now a senior, he has involved himself in several organizations at college, including being elected as president of his university’s class, serving as chief of staff, serving in student government, involvement in the National Society of Black Engineers, and Future Educators of America.
He also indulges in civic activism by organizing “Meet Me At the Polls” events and visiting Capitol Hill to speak on voter suppression.
“Being a first generation college student, when I first started off at college, I felt a lot of pressure because I didn't feel like I knew everything that I was supposed to know,” Dockery said. “My mother, she tried her best to set me up in the right direction, as much as she knew and as much as she could, but there were always those little gray areas where I felt like I wasn't ready for, but the good thing about the way that my mother raised me, she raised a very determined young man who knows how to utilize his resources, who knows how to reach out for help and that's exactly what I did.”
Once arriving at Prairie View A&M, Dockery worked to put himself in an environment where he could seek guidance and resources, he said.
Dockery is majoring in education with minors in criminal justice and legal studies. After college, he hopes to become an educator himself after being inspired by Lewisville ISD staff and educators.
“Going through Lewisville Independent School District, I had a plethora of educators whom I’ve come in contact with and their impact on me has inspired me to pursue education, if I can be completely honest,” he said. “It was the way that they cared beyond just their career and job aspect. They poured love into me, they poured devotion into me, and knowing that I can be that to somebody else one day, really just drove me to choose education as a major.”
Whether it’s high school or teaching in college, Dockery hopes to teach history to students while also being an advocate for students in his classroom.
One of the educators at Lewisville ISD that made a major impact on Dockery’s life was Vernell Gregg who served on the LISD Board of Trustees for several years. She is very involved in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and helped put on the recent event at Lewisville High School where Dockery spoke at.
“Vernell Gregg is a phenomenal woman,” Dockery said. “She's a trailblazer. She is a woman of many, many characteristics and she has definitely had a huge impact on my life as a community leader and as a visionary. She brought me into the MLK program at a young age, molding me in a way that would benefit me heavily later on. She got me into public speaking at a young age and then eventually when I got through to high school, I continued to do the MLK program.”
During his speech at the MLK event, Dockery addressed the audience, asking what they would do when it’s time for them to face the frontlines of social inequality and political injustice.
“What will you do when you are called to the frontlines of social political injustice?’ Dockery recalled asking during his speech on Jan. 16. “What will you do when faced with the opportunity to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves? What will you do when you’re in it for the greater good but the going begins to get tough?”
He said he honed in on teamwork, which was the main theme of the MLK event this year.
“It is in those tough moments where we are at our strongest standing in unity as a team, emphasizing the team aspect and how Dr. King really couldn’t complete his mission in life without having a successful village, without having a successful team,” Dockery said. “It's also something that I honed in on in my speech and I kind of made it personal later on by highlighting the village and the team that I had myself, which includes people like Vernell Gregg, Andy Plunkett, and my mother. Dr. King was not able to do everything that he was able to do without the people that he had in his corner or his team.”
