LISD is committed to providing support for our families, even when schools are out on a holiday break. Visit http://lisd.net/breakresources for resources (such as food, medical, mental health, etc.) through LISD community partners.
Waste removal rates to increase
Cost-of-service rates for Republic Services trash and recycling will increase for Lewisville residents by five percent on Jan. 1, 2023. For a Lewisville household that uses Republic Services, that will mean a 68-cent increase in their monthly bill.
This cost increase affects only Republic Services residential, multifamily, and commercial customers. Residents in east Lewisville that have CWD trash and recycling services experienced a price increase earlier in 2022 and will not be affected by this increase by Republic Services.
Checking for leaks and burst pipes
As the weather warms above freezing, any pipes that were frozen may begin to burst. In the event of a broken water pipe, residents must shut off their water as soon as possible.
Residents who need assistance turning off their water or have another water/sewer emergency can call (972) 219-3440.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.