lewisville file.jpg
Courtesy of city of Lewisville / Facebook

The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in a joint board meeting with the Overlay District Board and the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee. The commission addressed the final plat of Spectra Heights and approved a zoning change on the northwest corner of Oakwood Lane and Bellaire Boulevard.

The commission disapproved the final plat of Spectra Heights, which are lots located on 6.202 acres on the west side of MacArthur Boulevard and North of Lewis Drive. The final plat was submitted on Oct. 17 and was reviewed by staff. City staff found that the final plat needed updates before it could be approved.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments