The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in a joint board meeting with the Overlay District Board and the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee. The commission addressed the final plat of Spectra Heights and approved a zoning change on the northwest corner of Oakwood Lane and Bellaire Boulevard.
The commission disapproved the final plat of Spectra Heights, which are lots located on 6.202 acres on the west side of MacArthur Boulevard and North of Lewis Drive. The final plat was submitted on Oct. 17 and was reviewed by staff. City staff found that the final plat needed updates before it could be approved.
The motion passed unanimously for disapproval with the option for staff to delegate the authority to accept and approve the plat once the listed deficiencies are corrected. The approved plat will be brought to the commission chair for signature.
In other business, there was an item for the consideration of a zone change request from Office District to Duplex District located on the northwest corner of Oakwood Lane and Bellaire Boulevard.
The lot is currently undeveloped and is just outside the IH-35E Overlay District. The property is over 11,000 square feet and, as per the request of the property owner, a Duplex District would allow duplex uses as well as single family attached and single family detached products. The applicant is proposing one lot with a duplex.
The zoning change would also permit the potential for churches, private schools or government uses. After a review, the city staff found that this request was consistent with the Lewisville 2025 Plan by providing additional housing options while maintaining compatibility with an existing neighborhood.
The commission approved the request for a zone change unanimously. This item will go before the city council on Monday, Dec. 19 for a public hearing and a final decision.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
