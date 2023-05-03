Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, May 2 to discuss an amendment of The Realm Subdistrict of Castle Hills to allow for multi-family developments and define live/work units.
City staff has collaborated with Bright Realty, the developer and property owners within The Realm Subdistrict of Castle Hills, to amend the regulations on multi-family units within the General Business 2 (GB2) zoning district. The changes would also establish live/work units by providing a definition and regulations for their use.
“We believe these proposed changes will effectively allow collaboration between the municipality and developer to create a more livable, more flexible, and more comprehensive flow between commercial and multi-family space,” wrote Eric Stanley, Bright Realty President and COO. “Allowing for live-work units on the ground floor will help foster a true live, work, and hopefully, play environment.”
The Castle Hills Planned Development was adopted on January 3, 2022, shortly after annexation of the Castle Hills development. Section II ‘Administration’ of the Planned Development Ordinance states that text amendments to the Planned Development shall be processed as a text amendment in accordance with the City of Lewisville Zoning Ordinance, as amended. The process for zoning text amendments appears in Chapter 10, Article III of the Unified Development Code.
The proposed amendments would only be applicable to properties that are within The Realm Subdistrict and zoned GB2. The current regulations allow multi-family units in the GB2 zoning district when they are located over retail, restaurant, or similar commercial use on the ground floor. These units do not count towards the 5,000-unit multi-family cap established in the Castle Hills Planned Development.
Multi-family units are proposed to be allowed on the ground floor where there is little or no visibility or access from public streets or private vehicular routes and up to 20% of the ground floor of portions of the building that have adequate visibility and access from public streets or private vehicular routes.
Live/work units are proposed to be allowed for up to 40% of the ground floor of portions of the building that have adequate visibility and access from public streets or private vehicular routes. Live/work units must have 50% of their exterior frontage consisting of the commercial component, cannot be leased separately and must have the residential and commercial portions occupied by the same tenants.
The proposed definition for live/work unit is: “Live/work unit shall mean a single MF unit (e.g., studio, loft, or apartment) consisting of both a commercial/office and residential component that is occupied by the same tenant. The live/work unit shall be the primary dwelling unit of the occupant.”
These changes will allow for immediate development of a balanced mix of residential and commercial uses in a market area that is mostly commercial uses.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
