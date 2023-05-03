Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, May 2 to discuss an amendment of The Realm Subdistrict of Castle Hills to allow for multi-family developments and define live/work units.

City staff has collaborated with Bright Realty, the developer and property owners within The Realm Subdistrict of Castle Hills, to amend the regulations on multi-family units within the General Business 2 (GB2) zoning district. The changes would also establish live/work units by providing a definition and regulations for their use.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

