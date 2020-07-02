In June, activist project Campaign Zero launched its #8CantWait campaign, which highlights eight policies that it says could reduce police violence.
As the campaign has drawn more eyes, police departments in the area have addressed how their policies stack up to those outlined in the campaign.
The Lewisville Police Department on June 23 published a Facebook post stating that Police Chief Kevin Deaver had reviewed department protocols to see how they matched up to the policy recommendations in the #8CantWait campaign. The post came with an attached report containing proposed changes to one of its general orders and details about what the order currently covers.
“[Deaver] found the department is largely consistent with the eight recommendations, and is implementing some changes to specifically address some items,” the post stated. “The attached report describes those changes.”
The report stated that the department had looked at its Response to Resistance General Order 4.1 to see how it matched up to the policies outlined in the #8CantWait campaign.
“Campaign Zero says enacting all eight strategies could reduce killings by 72 percent,” the report stated. “There is some disagreement about the validity of the data used to support that claim. However, there is some general agreement that the #8CantWait list can be a good starting point when reviewing police general orders and tactics related to the use of deadly force.”
The report stated that the police staff wanted to make sure any changes do not result in putting police officers in dangerous situations or in unintended legal consequences.
Ban chokeholds and strangleholds
The report includes a proposed change to its general order that states the order will add prohibiting strangleholds unless deadly force is authorized. The order already addresses chokeholds, which are also only allowed if deadly force is authorized.
The statement included a concern that a ban on the two would imply that an officer can’t use any means necessary in a deadly force situation.
“For example, if an officer is fighting with a suspect over control of a weapon, that officer would be disciplined for using a chokehold or stranglehold even though the officer saw it as his only option to prevent the suspect from taking the officer’s weapon,” the report read.
Require de-escalation
De-escalation is currently covered in the department’s general order and meets the #8CantWait recommendation, according to the report. The report added that a de-escalation course was added to the department’s required training program in 2017.
Require warning before shooting
This is not addressed in the general order, the report stated. The report proposes an addition to the order to state that officers, when “practical and feasible,” should make reasonable efforts to identify themselves as peace officers and to warn that deadly force may be used before using it.
The report stated a concern that warnings before deadly force may not always be practical, and that a “failure to warn” could be used against the officer in “an otherwise lawful action.” It added that officers will feel compelled to give a warning, which could result in a delay that would put them in danger.
Exhaust all other means before shooting
This is also not addressed in the general order, according to the report. The report includes a proposed addition to the order.
“In all situations, justification for the use of deadly force must be limited to the facts reasonably apparent to the officer at the time the officer decides to use force,” the proposed addition reads. “Deadly force will be used with great restraint and as a last resort only when the level of resistance warrants the use of deadly force.”
The report notes a concern that the strategy could be seen to say that the officer must systematically go through each level of a use of force continuum before reaching deadly force.
“If a person is threatening to shoot an officer or another person, an officer should not be required to attempt a less lethal option because it could endanger the safety of an officer or the public,” the report states.
Duty to intervene
While duty to intervene is not addressed in the general order, it is covered in required officer training, the report states. The report proposes adding wording to the order stating that both sworn and non-sworn employees have an obligation to protect the public and other employees.
“It shall be the duty of every employee present at any scene where physical force is being applied to either stop or attempt to stop another employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required,” part of the proposed addition states.
Ban shooting at moving vehicles
The department’s general order doesn’t allow shooting at moving vehicles unless the vehicle is being used as a deadly weapon, according to the report.
Require use of force continuum
The general order does not have a continuum but does define types of resistance, according to the report. It does require an administrative review of all force incidents.
The report proposes adding a use of force continuum with an illustration.
Require comprehensive reporting
The general order includes comprehensive reporting, according to the report.
