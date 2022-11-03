The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met for a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to discuss final plats for Castle Hills Crown Centre and a Texas Instruments addition as well as address changes to the Unified Development Code.
The final plat for Castle Hills Crown Centre had a list of deficiencies listed on its application which included duplicate subdivision names, clarifications on public or private entities, and more.
The item was disapproved by the commission and the board staff will have the opportunity to approve the final plat once the deficiencies are corrected.
A final plat for a Texas Instruments addition was also on the agenda, which was disapproved by the commission because of deficiencies as well. Staff will be able to approve the final plat once the deficiencies are corrected.
A new Lewisville Unified Development Code was presented to the planning and zoning commission on Tuesday. The city is updating its ordinances to facilitate the implementation of Lewisville 2025 and Small Area Plans, to facilitate new forms of development, to make redevelopment easier, to make the ordinances more user friendly, to create a more business friendly development process, to eliminate existing conflicts between codes, and to incorporate best practices in development regulation.
The new Unified Development Code focuses on community engagement and being transparent, appropriate, flexible, and valuable. It would get engagement and direction throughout the city council and planning and zoning and all final action would be by the council and commission as well.
As part of the code, stakeholder groups include the Code Review Committee (CRC), which would be key Lewisville city staff who regularly work with ordinances and help provide technical reviews, and the Technical Advisory Roundtable (TAR), which would be development professionals who provide insight and advice from a development industry perspective.
Feedback from the public on the code was fairly positive and no significant changes were required based on public comments.
Some highlighted major changes during the presentation included council direction toward ordinance structure, the decision-making process, and infill and redevelopment. Within these topics, there would be major changes including a two-step site plan process, a restructuring of the variance process, zoning district adjustments, the use of charts, and more.
The commission approved the Unified Development Code changes as presented.
The city council will hold a public hearing and take final action on the Unified Development Code on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.