The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met for a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to discuss final plats for Castle Hills Crown Centre and a Texas Instruments addition as well as address changes to the Unified Development Code.

The final plat for Castle Hills Crown Centre had a list of deficiencies listed on its application which included duplicate subdivision names, clarifications on public or private entities, and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments