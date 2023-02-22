The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to approve a zone change for a residential property to build five townhomes.
The property is located at 450 Edwards Street in Lewisville, which currently contains a single-family detached home, but the developer is looking to redevelop the lot with five townhomes facing Edna Street. The developer is requesting a zone change of the property to Old Town Mixed Use 2 District Zoning.
The new zoning district is intended to accommodate a wide range of medium and higher-density residential infill development, allowing for duplexes, townhomes, multi-family, and single-family detached homes. The applicant plans to build five two-story townhomes, each with a size of 1,858 square feet. Individual driveways will provide each unit access to a single-car garage.
Adjacent uses to the north of the property are single-family residential homes, to the west is Medical City Lewisville, to the east are single-family residential homes, and south of the property are duplexes.
The request aligns with the Old Town Master Plan, which calls for single-family residential in the area. The request also aligns with the Lewisville 2025 Plan Update Big Moves 3 - Old Town and 4 - Diverse and Thriving Neighborhoods by providing additional housing options with increased density while maintaining compatibility with the existing neighborhood.
The proposal is subject to further review and approval by the Old Town Design Review Committee, which will assess the proposal's compatibility with the existing neighborhood and architectural design standards.
The planning and zoning commission approved the zone change request 7-0.
The item will be considered for a second and final public hearing during the Lewisville City Council meeting on March 20.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
