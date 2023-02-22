The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to approve a zone change for a residential property to build five townhomes.

The property is located at 450 Edwards Street in Lewisville, which currently contains a single-family detached home, but the developer is looking to redevelop the lot with five townhomes facing Edna Street. The developer is requesting a zone change of the property to Old Town Mixed Use 2 District Zoning.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

