The City of Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Commission had a brief meeting with only one regular hearing agenda item and one public hearing agenda item. 

The regular hearing agenda item was for a final plat and a replat of certain blocks of Bennigan’s Addition. The addition is located at the Southeast Corner of South Stemmons Freeway (IH-35E) and Water’s Ridge Drive. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

