The City of Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Commission had a brief meeting with only one regular hearing agenda item and one public hearing agenda item.
The regular hearing agenda item was for a final plat and a replat of certain blocks of Bennigan’s Addition. The addition is located at the Southeast Corner of South Stemmons Freeway (IH-35E) and Water’s Ridge Drive.
Staff previously received this agenda item and reviewed it and found minor deficiencies to add easements and update the current blocks and dedications. The recommendation was for the commission to approve the agenda item once all deficiencies had been corrected and bring it back for signatures. The item was disapproved and will find its way back to the commission once deficiencies are addressed.
The public hearing agenda item was for the consideration of a zone change from a planned development with an amended concept plan and standards on an approximately 35.77 acre tract of land. The plan is located at the Northern Terminus of Summit Avenue on the West Side of the IH-35E (North Stemmons Freeway) and the East Side of McGee Lane.
Initially approved in April 2021, staff did a revision in December 2021 because of environmental concerns and revised site plans. Staff found another issue with the boundary and came back with a second revision to address that issue. They want to have a 7.5 foot setback which will gradually increase to 13 feet to avoid impact with power lines.
Staff recommended that the Planning and Zoning Commission make a recommendation to the City Council to approve the zone change.
The motion passed 6-0 and the zone change will be recommended to and heard by City Council on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
