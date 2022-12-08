The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to consider zone change requests and address consent agenda items.

There were two public hearings for the evening, which consisted of zone change requests. The first public hearing item was for the consideration of a zone change request from Agriculture-Open Space District to Planned Development-Mixed Use. This item would be on approximately 7.94 acres out of the L. Bourgeois Survey located at 301 and 333 Uecker Lane.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

