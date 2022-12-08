The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to consider zone change requests and address consent agenda items.
There were two public hearings for the evening, which consisted of zone change requests. The first public hearing item was for the consideration of a zone change request from Agriculture-Open Space District to Planned Development-Mixed Use. This item would be on approximately 7.94 acres out of the L. Bourgeois Survey located at 301 and 333 Uecker Lane.
The second item was for the consideration of a zone change request from Planned Development Multi-Family District to Planned Development Estate Townhouse District. The site would be on an approximately 16.719 acre tract of land out of the A. Singleton Survey located the northwest corner of Lady Tessala Avenue and the Essex Drive Extension.
The planning and zoning commission moved to continue both public hearing items until Dec. 20 and will make a final motion then.
All items on the consent agenda were disapproved by the commission because of deficiencies. Once deficiencies are addressed, staff will be able to move forward with the items and bring the final approval to the chair for a signature.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
