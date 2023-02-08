The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a brief meeting to address the final plat of the Lewisville Republic Expansion and to hold two public hearing for zone change requests.
The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission disapproved a final plat of the Lewisville Republic Expansion located on 21.543 acres located on the east side of Huffines Blvd., approximately 200 feet south of Stonewall Drive and at the southern end of Barfknecht Lane and the western end of Oak Tree Lane.
The final plat of Lewisville Republic Expansion was resubmitted on Jan. 9, 2023 and was reviewed by staff. The preliminary plat was submitted in the fall of 2021 and was recently approved. While the commission disapproved the final plat, staff is able to accept and approve the plat once listed deficiencies are corrected.
In other business, two public hearings were held for zone change requests.
The first public hearing was to address a zone change request for Bendt Distillery Co. at 225 South Charles Street, which is currently zoning as General Business. The business owner requests to rezone the property to the Old Town Mixed Use 2 zoning district, which would better position the property for a future expansion of the distillery and it would align with the Lewisville 2025 Plan Update.
The commission recommended approval of the zone change request.
The second public hearing addressed a zone change at 217 South Hatcher Avenue, which is an undeveloped lot currently zoned as a Single-Family Residential. There is a driveway on the property but no structure and a 1981 aerial showed a home at the location, but it was removed prior to 2001.
The applicant requested a zone change to Old Town Mixed Use 2, which would allow them to construct a duplex on the property. The applicant provided plans to develop a two-story duplex with each until being 1,700 square feet. A shared driveway will provide each unit access to a two-car garage located behind the duplex.
The request for a zone change aligns with the Old Town Master Plan and the Lewisville 2025 Plan Update and the commission recommended approval of the zone change request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
