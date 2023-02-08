The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a brief meeting to address the final plat of the Lewisville Republic Expansion and to hold two public hearing for zone change requests.

The Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commission disapproved a final plat of the Lewisville Republic Expansion located on 21.543 acres located on the east side of Huffines Blvd., approximately 200 feet south of Stonewall Drive and at the southern end of Barfknecht Lane and the western end of Oak Tree Lane.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

