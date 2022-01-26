The Lewisville Police Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, arrested two suspects in the deadly shooting that happened at the Chill Bar and Grill in Lewisville on Dec. 30.
Clint Dennis Charles, Jr., 23, and James Williams Dipple, 20, were taken into custody in Dallas Tuesday without incident, the department said.
At the time of their arrest, the Charles and Dipple were in a vehicle that appeared to match the one witnesses described leaving the scene at the time of the offense. During their arrest, officers located a handgun inside the car believed to be the weapon used in the shooting.
Charles is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Dipple is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 30, after a physical altercation in the outdoor seating area of Chill, witnesses say one suspect shot 35-year-old Viron Prescott Ellison multiple times, and the two suspects left the scene in a silver vehicle.
