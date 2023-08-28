Police Chief Kevin Deaver, who has served in the Lewisville Police Department since 1998, has announced he will retire at the end of February.
“My plan has always been to retire after 35 years,” said Chief Deaver. “We have made many positive changes over the years, and we have a great department.”
Chief Deaver has served 35 years in law enforcement, 25 of those years with the Lewisville Police Department. The last five years, he has served as the Chief of Police.
Chief Deaver began his law enforcement career with the San Angelo Police Department in Feb. 1989, then joined the Lewisville Police Department in Aug. 1998. During his career, Deaver has worked as a Patrol Officer, Motorcycle Traffic Officer, Canine Officer, Narcotics Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Narcotics Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Community Services Captain, Patrol Captain, Administrative Services Assistant Chief, and the Patrol Operations Assistant Chief. In addition, he served as a field supervisor for the North Central Texas Narcotics Task Force.
“I want to thank Chief Deaver for his years of steadfast leadership,” said Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell. “He has been a strong leader, pushing for innovation, prioritizing community policing, caring about his employees, and building trust within the community. Deaver is a team player, through and through.”
Chief Deaver has worked to build on the culture established by his predecessors, Chief McFadden and Chief Kerbow, of always making sure LPD stood for professionalism. During his tenure, Chief Deaver advocated for the construction of the new Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center and played a major role in the design of the building; got STEP pay for police communication and detention personnel; worked with Lewisville Fire Chief Mark McNeal to create the city’s first Mental Health Crisis Team (CoCare); commissioned a staffing study for the department that lead to staffing increases over the last five years; implemented FLOCK technology throughout the city; and led the department through the annexation of Castle Hills, COVID-19, and the protests following the brutal killing of George Floyd.
In announcing his retirement to department personnel, Chief Deaver said it has been his honor and privilege to serve as their chief. He said he will miss the people the most.
“I have built life-long friends since coming to Lewisville,” he said. “The police department has some of the most dedicated people I have ever worked with, and I will miss seeing what they do for our community firsthand.”
Chief Deaver’s last day will be Feb. 29, 2024. City Manager Claire Powell says a nationwide search for a new chief will begin immediately.
