Lewisville Police Chief.jpeg

Lewisville Police Chief Kevin Deaver announced he will retire at the end of Feb. 2024 after serving with the Lewisville Police Department since 1998.

 Courtesy of Lewisville Police Department

Police Chief Kevin Deaver, who has served in the Lewisville Police Department since 1998, has announced he will retire at the end of February.

“My plan has always been to retire after 35 years,” said Chief Deaver. “We have made many positive changes over the years, and we have a great department.”


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments