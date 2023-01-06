The Lewisville Police Department is mourning the loss of Assistant Police Chief Jay Powell, who died early this morning from a cardiac event.
Chief Powell, 52, joined the Lewisville Police Department in 1994. During his 29-year career in Lewisville, Chief Powell received numerous honors and earned multiple service awards. He was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2014. In that role, Chief Powell oversaw the operations side of the police department, supervising officers in Training, Traffic, CID, and Special Operations.
“I am devastated by this loss both professionally and personally,” said Police Chief Kevin Deaver. “Chief Powell and I grew up together in the Lewisville Police Department, spending much time together over the last 24 years. He was my friend, and I was honored to work alongside him.”
Chief Powell is survived by his wife of more than 26 years, Rhonda, his mother Becky, and his father Pat.
By order of Mayor TJ Gilmore, all City flags at City facilities will be lowered to half-staff and remain there until after Chief Powell’s funeral.
“Chief Powell never met a stranger and was always professional, and built community wherever he went,” said Mayor Gilmore. “He loved his community, his family, and especially Halloween. Our City mourns his passing.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
