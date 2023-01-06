Chief Powell Lewisville PD.jpeg

Assistant Chief Jay Powell. 

 

The Lewisville Police Department is mourning the loss of Assistant Police Chief Jay Powell, who died early this morning from a cardiac event.

Chief Powell, 52, joined the Lewisville Police Department in 1994. During his 29-year career in Lewisville, Chief Powell received numerous honors and earned multiple service awards. He was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2014. In that role, Chief Powell oversaw the operations side of the police department, supervising officers in Training, Traffic, CID, and Special Operations. 

