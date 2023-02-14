The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is looking for three suspects wanted for the murder of a pawn shop owner that they say took place the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 14.
If anyone has any information on these suspects, they are asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972.219.8477.
Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411, or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.
"The store owner was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital where he died a short time later. His name is not being released at this time.
"The store owner was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital where he died a short time later. His name is not being released at this time.
"All three suspects are wanted for Capital Murder because this shooting happened during the commission of an armed robbery.
"All three suspects are wanted for Capital Murder because this shooting happened during the commission of an armed robbery.
