The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is looking for three suspects wanted for the murder of a pawn shop owner that they say took place the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 14. 

 Courtesy of Lewisville Police Department / Facebook

"At approximately 9:30 a.m., three black males, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, jumped out of a red, late model Ford Escape SUV, rushed into the Lewisville Pawn Shop at 962 S. Mill Street, and confronted the owner," police said. :Detectives are working on developing a better description of the suspects and the getaway vehicle as both are vague at this point."

