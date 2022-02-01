Lewisville snow
File photo

Lewisville city and school staff are preparing for the winter storm.

Lewisville has crews pre-treating major roads and bridges with a brine solution today. Treatment is expected to continue tomorrow to help alleviate icing on the roads. The city also contacted nursing homes and retirement centers to ensure that they are prepared for the cold weather.

“We have adjusted employee scheduling as needed to ensure all basic services continue to be provided,” James Kunke, community relations and tourism director said.

In the event of bad weather, Lewisville ISD plans to communicate and changes to scheduled events. Administrators will monitor weather predictions, consult with neighboring districts and stay in contact with its transportation managers before making a decision. 

The decision to cancel a school day will be made by the district administration by 5:00 a.m. and communicated by the district via phone, social media and district websites. Local TV stations will also be notified if a decision is made to cancel school. 

It is possible for weather and road conditions to vary between cities. Lewisville ISD said parents are ultimately responsible for deciding if students will attend school and should notify the school if they choose to keep their student home.  

If school is canceled or delayed due to a weather-related event, parents and staff members will be notified via a variety of platforms. However, no communication will be made if schools remain open.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments