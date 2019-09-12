Lewisville city officials are proposing a slight increase in next year’s tax rate. The proposed tax rate is 0.443301 per $100 valuation, up from last year’s rate of 0.436086 per $100 valuation.
City officials said the impact of the increase on the average homeowner will be about by $72.26. For example, the total tax paid on a $252,000 home will be about $1,119 yearly.
According to officials, Lewisville has historically kept a flat tax rate, but an increase is needed this year for public safety improvements and operational costs for Thrive, the city’s upcoming multi-generational recreation center.
Next year’s budget includes new spending in public safety, parks and recreation and public infrastructure. The city is planning to hire 10 police officers and three police civilian positions, which is expected to cost around $1.5 million.
Thrive, which was approved during the 2015 bond election, is scheduled to open in 2020. The center will be three times larger than the Senior Activity Center and Memorial Park Recreation Center, the two buildings it will replace. Thrive is also expected to have longer operating hours and expanded programming.
Officials said operational costs for the center will be about $1.5 million next year and is expected to increase by $500,000 the following year.
Several infrastructure and maintenance projects are planned for next year as well. Gina Thompson, director of strategic services, said the council has set aside funding for three traffic signals at the intersections of Business 121 and Huffines Boulevard, FM 2281 and Magic Mantle Drive and FM 407 and Summit Avenue. The city will also transfer money from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Project (CIP) Fund to save up money for the replacement of the City Hall basement.
Despite the slight increase, officials said Lewisville has one of the lowest tax rates in the Metroplex.
Thompson said the council is able to keep the rate low through not heavily depending on one source of revenue.
“It’s really about diversity,” she said. “We try to look at all revenue sources.”
According to city officials, the tax rate is the lowest it’s been over the last 30 years.
Thompson said the council prides itself on being able to keep the tax rate low.
“When you look across the years ... we were able to bring it (the tax rate) down, and we’ve really maintained that,” Thompson said.
The final budget and tax rate will be adopted during Monday's meeting.
