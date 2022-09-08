As a current resident of Lewisville, Steven Rodriguez has found himself involved with several art groups in the surrounding communities, helping to build his art reputation.
Art runs in Rodriguez’s family. His dad was an artist, his sister is an artist and it became second nature for him.
“I just picked it up from a small age and I recently became a member of the Lewisville Visual League,” he said “I got interested in all these different contests and galleries to put my art in but most of the time they were just small commission pieces, working from home and just sharing with friends on Facebook.”
The Lewisville Visual Art League is a small group of artists who have interests in graphic design, abstract art, and many other mediums. The group meets the second Tuesday of every month and has guest speakers who talk about their art career. Rodriguez also gets information on different art showings in the community that he can participate in and display his talents.
His most recent artwork can be seen in Flower Mound on a traffic signal box on the corner of Old Settlers Road and McKamy Creek Road. Rodriguez was one of three winners of the 2022 Traffic Signal Box Art Project. He entered his artwork in Flower Mound because his children go to school in Flower Mound and he said it was a dream come true for his art to be displayed in town.
“It’s been a dream of mine to do art and for it to be accepted and displayed and it’s just been an overwhelming feeling,” he said. “I had a lot of people see it and compliment me on my artwork, so I just want to say thank you to the City of Flower Mound.”
Rodriguez had stopped painting for about 10 years because he had a mental block and was working two jobs and just didn’t have time for it, he said. One day in March, he broke his ankle and had nothing to do but sit and try to get better, so he picked up a pencil and started sketching and then started doing illustrations and finally started painting.
His favorite kind of art is creating a piece that contains a lot of bold colors. For the traffic signal box specifically, he wanted to incorporate wildlife with bold colors.
“I love the different wildlife that we have here,” he said. “I put a hummingbird with beautiful flowers and it just made me think of Lewisville and Flower Mound.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
