The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that its agents had recovered the body of Lewisville resident Julian “JJ” Olley, 19, Wednesday.
Olley was found near Lake Texoma after last being seen Monday morning at the Catfish Bay entrance to Lake Texoma off Highway 70, according to a press release. Brook Arbeitman, public information officer with the bureau, said Olley was last seen around 2 a.m.
Arbeitman said she believed Olley was in the area to celebrate Memorial Day.
The bureau, Oklahoma State Park Rangers, and other agencies had been working to find Olley.
“Each case is unique, obviously, but in this case when you’re looking for a 19-year-old, we wanted all hands on deck,” she said.
She said individuals also participated in the search.
The Oklahoma Office of the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
Olley graduated from Lewisville High School in 2019. He was on the school’s varsity football roster in the 2016-17 school year and in the 2018-19 school year, according to the LHS varsity football Hudl page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.