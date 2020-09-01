Julian “JJ” Olley, a 19-year-old Lewisville resident who was found dead near the bank of Lake Texoma in May, likely died of an unwitnessed drowning in a lake, according to a medical examiner’s report that was released Tuesday.
Olley’s body was recovered by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agents just after noon on May 27, according to a report from the bureau. He was found south of Roosevelt Bridge near the bank Lake Texoma after last being seen early on May 25 at the Catfish Bay entrance to the lake off Highway 70, according to the bureau report.
OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said in May that she believed Olley had been in the area to celebrate Memorial Day. The bureau, Oklahoma State Park Rangers, and other agencies had been working to find Olley. On May 25, the bureau had released a report stating that it was seeking help in locating Olley.
The body was found in water, the report states, and an autopsy report noted mud on the body and clothes.
There were no reports of drugs detected in a performed drug screen, the report states.
Olley graduated from Lewisville High School in 2019, Lewisville ISD district spokeswoman Liz Haas confirmed in May.
