At a Mayor’s Quarterly Meeting last week, Parks and Recreation Director Stacie Anaya gave Castle Hills residents a preview into how the parks and recreation department plans to designate, name and revitalize parkland throughout Lewisville.
Three projects the department is currently working on are refurbishing Castle Park, Hidden Park and Fitness Park.
Currently, Lewisville is grading Castle Park to ensure it meets all city development requirements and is demolishing the current playground equipment. Once the new equipment comes in, the city plans to install the new park equipment.
Hidden Park’s equipment will also be replaced with an expected delivery date of Monday.
Following the installation of Hidden Park’s new equipment, Lewisville will then replace the equipment at Fitness Park.
Anaya said there are scenarios where some parks may have as many as three names while some parks have none. For parks with multiple names, Castle Hills residents will be able to give input on which of those names they prefer. For parks with no name, a name will be given to them. Faded park signs reading “Castle Hills residents only” will also be replaced with newer signs.
With the annexation of Castle Hills, the city must revisit its parks and trails master plan. Mayor TJ Gilmore said the city has adopted a more aggressive parks plan in an effort to build a healthier community and bring equity to all neighborhoods. Part of that plan is to bring parks to all neighborhoods and create trails to help residents make their way to city parks, their workplaces and other destinations, Anaya said.
Another area of the masterplan that the department plans to revisit is the urban tree canopy as maintenance of urban infrastructure.
“A lot of people think of infrastructure as just human-made, but trees provide us with a vast benefit to the community,” Anaya said. “Not only in cleaning the air or making it slightly cooler under the Texas sun. Trees also provide shade as we traverse from our parks and other places.”
Anaya said the Parks and Recreation department put together a committee with residents from all over the city including Castle Hills to help put together a new parks plan. To meet residents’ needs and desires, Anaya said there would be a host of open meetings and surveys to give residents an opportunity to give their input and understand what the city is doing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.