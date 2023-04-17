Amanda Earl has worked in animal services since 1999 and hasn’t looked back, currently serving as the Lewisville Animal Services Coordinator. Earl has a lot of passion for helping people keep their animals in their homes and eliminating barriers to pet ownership, such as high pet deposits at rental properties. She often engages with the community and works with animals in the shelter to improve their mental and physical health.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am originally from Michigan. I moved to Texas in 1999 and have been working in Animal Services/Animal Welfare in one form or another since then. I received my Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Michigan State University (GO GREEN!) a really long time ago, and my Master of Business Administration from Texas Woman's University in 2014. I have a 21-year-old son, a 13-year-old yorkipoo-shih tzu-chihuahua-maltese mix (super amazing, snaggle-toothed mutt dog), and an 11-year-old fat cat.
What do you do in your role as Animal Services Coordinator for Lewisville Animal Services?
I work with an incredible team to make sure that all things 'animal services' are handled within our community. I make sure shelter operations run smoothly, including working with the shelter and field supervisors to manage our medical, behavioral, field, and volunteer and foster programs. I manage the shelter budget, make sure we have the supplies we need, market the animals we have available for adoption, and handle the day-to-day management of animal services operations. I also work very closely with our placement partners, DFW shelter managers, and other city departments. In addition, I am an executive board member for Texas Unites for Animals and our Animal Services Advisory Committee.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love working with our community. It is always great to interact with the different critters in the shelter, but working with our shelter and rescue partners to engage our community and help keep animals in their homes is why I do what I do. I am not going to lie, finally making a breakthrough with that really scared dog and seeing them pick up a toy to play for the first time is pretty darn incredible too.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I don't really have a favorite place in Lewisville. There are lots of places I frequent. I have a great view from my office at the animal shelter. Motown Pizza offers a little slice of home (great pizza). BoomerJacks is fantastic for watching football, and LLELA is very relaxing.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about helping people keep their animals in their homes and reducing/eliminating barriers to pet ownership. That myth that you have to have a lot of money in order to be a good pet parent is just that — a myth. There are resources, although limited in some areas, available to help people keep their pets in their homes, and my team and I are happy to help point them in the right direction whenever possible. Rental property breed restrictions and high pet deposits are an unnecessary barrier to pet ownership that I would love to see reduced or eliminated as well. Times are tough right now and there is nothing more heartbreaking than watching a family who loves their pet deeply, have to surrender it to the shelter because they cannot afford to pay the pet deposit or the place they are moving to does not allow that breed. Absolutely heartbreaking.
Who or what inspires you?
My mother has been my eternal inspiration. She was born with Cerebral palsy. Doctors were adamant she would never walk, never talk, she would have mental disabilities, would never be able to bear children, and would likely not live past the age of 35. Well, she started walking at three, never stopped talking, was a highly intelligent woman who went back to get her high school diploma the year I graduated with my bachelor's degree, had three girls and raised us, and half of the neighborhood kids, on her own after her husband was killed in a working accident when I was four, and lived to be 61 years old. You simply could not know my mom and NOT love her. She was an amazing human being and if I turn out to be half the woman she was, I will count myself accomplished!
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to play slow pitch softball, mainly because I cannot hang with the fast pitch cool kids anymore, and I love the socializing I get to do when on the field. I also love to watch football, read, play with my best friend's ponies, and have recently developed a love for road trips and hanging out on the beach.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I always wanted to go to veterinary school to become a veterinarian. That is why I went to Michigan State. It is the only vet school in Michigan, or was when I was in college. I ended up finishing my bachelor's degree and moved to Texas rather than going to vet school. I took my first job in animal services in 1999 because the salary was more than being a vet tech. I quickly learned this was where my heart would always be. I love both people and animals and get to make a difference in their lives every day. It just doesn't get better than that.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
Animal Services professionals like me love the work we do. We do not have to do this job, we choose to. We are all trained professionals who must obtain 30 hours of continuing education every three years to maintain our certifications to do the work we do. We spend hours of our own time doing research, networking with our peers, and networking our animals, just to be successful at what we do. This is no 9 to 5 job and it is difficult at best to leave the work at work. It really makes us sad when people tell us they could not do our jobs because they love animals too much. I promise, we love animals too. That is why we choose to be in this profession. We take the good with the bad. Our hearts are broken by the things we see and experience some days, but are uplifted and encouraged by the love and devotion we see every other day. It is an emotional rollercoaster we choose to ride day after day because we love what we do and cherish the difference we make in the lives we touch. Our team is a family and I could not imagine doing anything else.
