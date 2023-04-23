Lewisville senior Rendell Carter won the District 6-6A title in the shot put with a throw of 56 feet. He broke the school record earlier this season on his home track with a toss of 59 feet. A two-sport standout, Carter was also a key contributor for Lewisville’s football team.
It has been quite the year for Lewisville senior Rendell Carter.
One season after the Farmers football team advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996, Lewisville followed it up with its best season since capturing the second state championship in program history 27 years ago. The Farmers rode a power running game, stout defense and elite special teams to the District 6-6A title and a regional finalist finish.
A big reason behind Lewisville’s success was the play of Carter, who finished with 76 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, four sacks and 12 quarterback pressures. He was named to the all-district first team and also earned a spot on the Star Local Media all-area football second team.
But it isn’t just in football where Carter has enjoyed a breakout senior season.
Carter is one of the best shot-put throwers to have ever come through Lewisville. Earlier this season, he set the school record with a toss of more than 59 feet. At the 6-6A meet, he captured first place with a throw of more than 56 feet. He was one of 16 Lewisville athletes to qualify for last week’s area meet, held last week at Coppell. Carter is bound for the regional meet after he finished in second place at the area meet.
All of this success for Carter comes after lower-body injuries he suffered a couple of years ago set him back both his sophomore and junior seasons.
Carter plans to continue his football career at Midwestern State.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Carter chats about his success in the shot put, breaking the school record, how he got into track and field, expectations for the area meet as well as his standout football career.
SLM: What has been a big reason behind your success in the shot put?
RC: It's definitely about staying consistent. You have to stay consistent because nothing is given to you.
SLM: Describe the feeling of breaking the school record at Lewisville’s home meet.
RC: I got it right by the practice field for football. As soon as I let go of the ball, I heard a lot of people getting excited and cheering for me. It felt good. The form felt good.
SLM: How did you get into track and field?
RC: I started track when I was in the third grade and it didn't go as well as I expected. I didn't try track again until I was in the eighth grade. I have done the discus and shot put. I don't do the discus anymore, but I still do the shot put and love it. The shot put is pretty easy for me because you just push a heavy ball straight ahead. It's been really good for me.
SLM: What are your expectations for the area and regional meets?
RC: I don't get cocky, but I looked at the stat sheet and I should win or have a good chance to. I want to win at the area meet and do well in regionals and hopefully get to state. It would be amazing to get 60 feet. It would be something I would love to do if I'm at the regional meet.
SLM: How exciting was it for Lewisville’s football team to get all the way to the state quarterfinals?
RC: It was a blessing. I missed my junior year and part of my sophomore year because of injuries. I had to get knee surgery, part of my knee cap removed. I had a chip that was broken for over a year and I didn't even know about it. I couldn't run and I got a little big, so I had to slim down.
SLM: What sold you on Midwestern State?
RC: It's just like any other football program. I want to go out there and compete. But the people there are great.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.