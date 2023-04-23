Rendell Carter Lewisville

Lewisville senior Rendell Carter won the District 6-6A title in the shot put with a throw of 56 feet. He broke the school record earlier this season on his home track with a toss of 59 feet. A two-sport standout, Carter was also a key contributor for Lewisville’s football team.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

It has been quite the year for Lewisville senior Rendell Carter.

One season after the Farmers football team advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996, Lewisville followed it up with its best season since capturing the second state championship in program history 27 years ago. The Farmers rode a power running game, stout defense and elite special teams to the District 6-6A title and a regional finalist finish.

