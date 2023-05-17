Pat Stone, 89, holds the City of Lewisville People's Proclamation, recognizing her for ensuring students get home safely for nearly 60 years, currently dedicating her time as a crossing guard for Southridge Elementary School.
Courtesy of Elle Rivera
For nearly 60 years, Pat Stone has been serving the city of Lewisville as a crossing guard, currently guiding students from Southridge Elementary School at the cross section of Corporate Dr. and Forestmeadow Dr., ensuring they get home safely.
Stone was honored by the citizens of Lewisville on May 1 with the People’s Proclamation plaque of appreciation. At 89 years old, she is the oldest crossing guard in Lewisville, and was also one of the first.
In the 1960s, Stone reached out to the police department expressing concerns about student safety and how the city could address those needs. At the time, the police department consisted of only a police chief and three police officers. Her concerns were dismissed, Stone said, but she was not easily discouraged and through her persistence, continued to fight for her cause.
Stone contacted a state trooper and pleaded her cause, and the highway patrol showed her how to make a sign out of cardboard and a stick, acting as a stop sign to keep students safe. Stone gathered her fellow scout moms who made more stop signs and stood in the middle of the road to ensure that students made it safely from one side of the road to the other.
“And to this day, over 60 years later, you can still find Ms. Pat Stone at her crosswalk through all kinds of Texas weather, always smiling and caring for the families of Lewisville,” said Elle Rivera, who served in Lewisville’s 38th Citizens on Patrol class with Stone. “It is for that reason, as well as all her years of service to the community, that we honor Ms. Pat with her own personal ‘Ms. Pat Crossing Guard Appreciation Day!’ as well as having her named as our very own ‘Hometown Hero.’”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
