For nearly 60 years, Pat Stone has been serving the city of Lewisville as a crossing guard, currently guiding students from Southridge Elementary School at the cross section of Corporate Dr. and Forestmeadow Dr., ensuring they get home safely.

Stone was honored by the citizens of Lewisville on May 1 with the People’s Proclamation plaque of appreciation. At 89 years old, she is the oldest crossing guard in Lewisville, and was also one of the first.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments