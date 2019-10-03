Lewisville now has its first professional basketball team – The Lewisville Yellow Jackets.
The team was birthed out of Creating Young Minds (CYM), a nonprofit organization created in 2011 that focuses on using basketball to teach young men how to have purpose, humble themselves, have good character and work hard. CYM bought the team in July.
Shira Ackerman, co-founder of Creating Young Minds, said the Lewisville Yellow Jackets are part of The Basketball League (TBL), the third professional basketball league in the U.S.
She said the new team will open up many opportunities for the young athletes at CYM Academy, the nonprofit’s high school and post-graduate basketball team where players receive academic guidance and mentoring.
The new team will give younger players from the CYM Academy the opportunity to play with professional players from the Lewisville Yellow Jackets team, opening the door for them to be a part of the team in future seasons.
In addition, TBL’s contracts are non-binding, allowing team members to move on to better opportunities when they arise.
The team will also play a part in community engagement.
“We know the community is how this (the team) is going to be successful,” Ackerman said. “We are going to have the young men involved in the community.”
Ackerman said the organization has plans to work with local elementary schools and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce.
“We use basketball as a tool,” Ackerman said. “We’re about helping young men grow and become productive members of society.”
CYM is also helping the young athletes figure how to build their own businesses, which they will be able to share at basketball games.
“When the community comes and watch them, they won’t see just athletes,” Ackerman said.
The season for the Lewisville Yellow Jackets will begin in January and will end in April with a championship tournament.
For more information on the organization go to creatingyoungminds.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.