Creating Young Minds

Dr. Kaleb Valdez from Charrette Chiropractic talks to the young men attending the CYM closed pro workout this past week.

 Courtesy of Creating Young Minds

Lewisville now has its first professional basketball team – The Lewisville Yellow Jackets.

The team was birthed out of Creating Young Minds (CYM), a nonprofit organization created in 2011 that focuses on using basketball to teach young men how to have purpose, humble themselves, have good character and work hard. CYM bought the team in July.

Shira Ackerman, co-founder of Creating Young Minds, said the Lewisville Yellow Jackets are part of The Basketball League (TBL), the third professional basketball league in the U.S.

She said the new team will open up many opportunities for the young athletes at CYM Academy, the nonprofit’s high school and post-graduate basketball team where players receive academic guidance and mentoring.

The new team will give younger players from the CYM Academy the opportunity to play with professional players from the Lewisville Yellow Jackets team, opening the door for them to be a part of the team in future seasons.

In addition, TBL’s contracts are non-binding, allowing team members to move on to better opportunities when they arise.

The team will also play a part in community engagement.

“We know the community is how this (the team) is going to be successful,” Ackerman said. “We are going to have the young men involved in the community.”

Ackerman said the organization has plans to work with local elementary schools and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce.

“We use basketball as a tool,” Ackerman said. “We’re about helping young men grow and become productive members of society.”

CYM is also helping the young athletes figure how to build their own businesses, which they will be able to share at basketball games.

“When the community comes and watch them, they won’t see just athletes,” Ackerman said.

The season for the Lewisville Yellow Jackets will begin in January and will end in April with a championship tournament.

For more information on the organization go to creatingyoungminds.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments