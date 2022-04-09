The Denton County Transit Authority’s GoZone program has become more successful than anticipated, according to Brandi Bird, Lewisville’s transit consultant.
The GoZone project was started in 2018, aimed to replace the DCTA’s bus network in Lewisville. Since GoZone’s implementation in September of last year, ridership increased by about 50% prior to Castle Hills’ annexation, according to councilmember Kristin Green. After annexation, ridership has seen a projected 75-90% increase, Green said at a Monday City Council work session.
To increase ridership, GoZone has offered expanded services to Lewisville residents, offering Sunday and holiday services. Because of the expanded services, Bird said ridership has exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
However, with success comes room for growth. Bird said that GoZone has seen an unanticipated increase in ridership, straining GoZone’s available resources. This is particularly true around the 8 a.m. hour, as commuters try to get to their workplaces. Councilmembers explored the idea of a staggered system where riders can pre-book rides still get to their destinations on time, public education and opening up a window for riders to schedule earlier rides to reduce the influx of riders in the morning.
Bird said one of the DCTA’s future initiatives is expanding GoZone services to all areas of Lewisville. Additionally, the DCTA will adopt a new policy for GoZone fares, increasing round trip costs to $3 instead of $1.50.
The DCTA is also planning to extend its services south to connect Denton County riders to the Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line, which will stretch from the Dallas-Fort Worth international airport to Richardson. Bird said this will open up several job opportunities for the DCTA’s riders.
