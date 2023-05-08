Rob Smith is an interpretive park ranger at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) where he dedicates his time to educating the younger generation through group programming, training in interpretation, preparing for safety and emergency, and more. Smith has always loved being outdoors and took an “Intro to Parks & Rec” class in college, quickly finding out that he had found the career he wanted to pursue.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am 62 years old and married 31 years to Kathleen Lesh Smith. Most of my career has been working in Interpretation and Law Enforcement in State Parks (Maryland, South Carolina, Texas and New Mexico). I have a Masters of Education in Recreation Resource Management from the University of Toledo and a Bachelors of Science in Parks and Recreation (‘85) from UNT (then known as North Texas State University). I am a Certified Interpretive Trainer from the National Association of Interpretation, 1st Aid /CPR instructor for the American Red Cross. I love hiking, camping, fishing, kayaking, and martial arts.
What do you do in your role as Interpretive Park Ranger for the City of Lewisville?
Primarily maintain and keep site facilities clean, administrative duties, interact with the public to ensure safety, coordinate with Recreational Program Supervisor to assist and sometimes teach interpretive programing, develop and provide training in interpretation, safety and emergency preparedness for site personnel.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My supervisors have allowed me to develop special interest group programming (Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Heritage). One Saturday a month, I get to teach Merit Badge type programs as a part of my job. I was lucky enough to grow up in this area (Azle), I had a great Boy Scout Troop that I was a part of and now I get to work with and educate youth groups in outdoor settings.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
Besides the city library? Traveling to new places, and when my wife and I have the same days off, we love to try out the Lewisville and DFW area restaurants that serve different ethnic cuisines and then go to a movie (date night when you are married and in your 60s).
What are you passionate about?
My religious beliefs, family, helping others, and earth stewardship.
Who or what inspires you?
Acknowledgement of the fact that we have one life, one earth that sustains eight billion of us.... We have to take care of both ourselves and the world we live in.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
Leaving behind a group of people that love the earth and its resources as I do.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Reading, puttering around in the yard, woodwork, science fiction on TV.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I had always loved being outdoors — camping and fishing. While in college, I had a friend who took a parks and recreation course while I was struggling towards a degree in computer science and psychology. Based on their recommendation, I took an "Intro to Parks & Rec'' class the next semester; within a couple of weeks I knew I had found my career path.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know!
Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) is a vest pocket chuck of the wilderness snuggled in the ever-expanding DFW metroplex — come visit us!
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
