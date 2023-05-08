Lewisville Profile 57.png
Courtesy of Rob Smith

Rob Smith is an interpretive park ranger at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area (LLELA) where he dedicates his time to educating the younger generation through group programming, training in interpretation, preparing for safety and emergency, and more. Smith has always loved being outdoors and took an “Intro to Parks & Rec” class in college, quickly finding out that he had found the career he wanted to pursue.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments