DJ Koulai Lewisville

On May 4, Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai signed a national letter of intent to play men’s soccer for Bradley University.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Before Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai became a prolific goal scorer for the Farmers soccer team, he had been a top goal scorer for the club team that he played for in his native Ivory Coast.

“I was the one who was always scoring goals,” he said. “It was a really competitive team. If you wanted a starting spot, you had to work hard for it. It wasn't going to come easy.”

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments