Besides cooking up American-style breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Main Street Café is one of Lewisville's most historically significant buildings.
It has been home to a long list of businesses, including several restaurants, and even functioned as an antique store, but when the space’s current owner, former city councilman Greg Tierney started remodeling in the early 2010s, he unearthed a fascinating past.
“Once we started tearing out a lot of the sheetrock, we were seeing the bones of the building — and we got right down to the original structure,” Tierney said.
Tierney said the type of wood indicated the building was from the 1880s. He was amazed at how it lasted this long.
“Once we were able to see inside, we were like, ‘Wow, how’s this building even standing up?’” he said.
While a lot of the materials were replaced, there are still remnants of the bygone era. Two of the dining rooms still have the original cedar plank ceilings. And though it’s been covered by concrete, a section of the bar used to contain a well.
“We thought we were going to leave it visually open and put a Plexiglass over it, with lights going down there, so you still see it… but we ended up not doing that because it wasn’t realistic,” Tierney said.
In the 1990s, there was a shop called Wishing Well Antiques that took inspiration from the mechanism.
From conversations with the previous owners, The Veranda restaurant, Tierney said he learned that the building was connected to the depression-era criminal duo, Bonnie and Clyde.
The city of Lewisville has confirmed that the building was originally constructed as a home for Dr. J.W. Kennedy in 1885, who supposedly treated several members of The Barrow Gang.
“If any part of their crew were injured, they would stop in and see Dr. Kennedy.” Tierney said. “They blindfolded and basically kidnaped him out to their fort, which was located near where Lake Lewisville is.”
Tierney said recently there has been talk and suspicion that the building was haunted.
“We’ve had a number of ghost hunters and ghost tours,” he said. “They had all kinds of little tools.”
Tierney said he didn’t know what to make of people saying the site was ‘hot’ or had a lot of ‘energy,’ but that he appreciates the interest.
“People and the old timers from Lewisville would come in and tell stories about the history and the ghost,” Tierney said. “I thought it was great… thought it was cool.”
Greg Tierney owns the building, but The Main Street Cafe currently is owned by Lucila Rojas. The café is located at 208 E Main St.
Martin Friedenthal is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media, focusing on reporting in The Colony, Little Elm, Lewisville and Carrollton.
