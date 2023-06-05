Ashleigh Feryan has always known that she wanted to help people and started her career in emergency management where she helped those affected by disasters. Feryan has over 10 years of experience at the city and county level and has worked for Lewisville for six years. She has a passion for strengthening the community and is inspired by her children.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am the Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Lewisville. I have been with the city for six years and have over 10 years of experience in local government at the city and county level. I am passionate about engaging residents and getting them connected to resources they need. I have worked with multiple federal grants from the CDC, FEMA, and HUD. I love camping and being outside with my husband and two kids.
What do you do in your role as the Neighborhood Services Manager for the City of Lewisville?
As the Neighborhood Services Manager I am over two different areas, Neighborhood Services and Community Grants. The City of Lewisville receives Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from HUD and we provide funding to nonprofit partners who serve Lewisville residents. We also utilize these funds to support public infrastructure projects in low-to-moderate income areas in the city. Neighborhood Services is about engaging our residents and creating community in neighborhoods. We have multiple grant programs that provide funding to residents for exterior home repairs and revitalization in neighborhoods. We also work with residents that are in need of assistance to get them connected to partners that can provide services.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Engaging with our residents and assisting them when they are in need.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I enjoy spending time at The Perc and in any of our parks!
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
I have always known I wanted to help people. I went to New Orleans a year after Hurricane Katrina to help people gut their homes that had flooded and couldn't afford to pay a company to do it. I knew then that I wanted to help people in emergencies. I started my career in emergency management where I helped those affected by disasters and transitioned to this city and this area where I can help residents with their day to day emergencies like rental assistance or being able to feed their family.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to spend time outside with my family. I also am a runner and love to read.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about strengthening our community through building partnerships with nonprofit partners and supporting our residents.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by my kids, they remind me to keep my imagination when solving problems and to build a strong future for them.
What are some ways the Neighborhood Services Division can help the community?
Neighborhood Services helps the community every day. We work with our nonprofit partners to serve our residents. We support our residents to revitalize their homes and neighborhoods and help them engage with their neighbors to build a strong community.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
