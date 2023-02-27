Lauren Crawford serves as the Senior Assistant City Attorney for the City of Lewisville. Crawford always knew she wanted to pursue a career in public service and is the first attorney in her family. When she’s not working, Crawford can be found spending time with her husband and kids, reading, or volunteering.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m a Metroplex native, and it’s been wonderful to be back in the area near my family for the past several years after many years away for school and work. I’m a proud multi-generational Red Raider, and the first attorney in my family. My husband is also an attorney, and we have two kids who are in elementary and middle school.
What do you do in your role as the Senior Assistant City Attorney?
I assist the city attorney in providing legal services related to city operations. Basically, our office acts as the city’s general counsel, so we help the city’s elected officials and staff with all kinds of legal issues. The legal services needed can include drafting ordinances, reviewing contracts, researching issues in state and federal law, and beyond. In a city attorney’s office, you never know what kind of question is coming when you pick up the phone.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part about my job is being able to look around the city and see everything that our office worked on with elected officials and staff that are now real and out in the community – new programs, new buildings, new roads, new or expanded services. I enjoy knowing that providing legal services to our elected officials and staff provides, in turn, a direct benefit to the residents of Lewisville.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
Lewisville has so many fun places to visit, it’s hard to pick just one! I love to read, so visiting the Lewisville Library is a favorite. The catalog is really extensive, so there’s always something new to check out, and the space itself is wonderful, especially the children’s area.
What are you passionate about?
I know it sounds wonky, but I’m passionate about cities. Cities provide and coordinate so many different kinds of services that affect the daily lives of their residents in immediate and tangible ways. Cities not only make sure that the streets stay safe, fires get put out, the trash gets picked up, and the water stays on, they also provide smoke alarm checks, bilingual storytimes, adult rec leagues, local artist showcases, community events, support for local economic development, and so much more. I am thankful to be even a small part of that.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I always knew I wanted to pursue public service, but as the first attorney in my family, I wasn’t sure what that would look like. During my third year of law school, I worked as a law clerk for an organization where I worked with city elected officials and staff, including city attorneys, regularly. After seeing what cities did day in and day out and how varied the work was from day to day, I knew that municipal law was the perfect fit for me.
Who or what inspires you?
I am inspired by the City’s elected officials, staff, and volunteers and their dedication to this community and its residents.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my husband and kids, and we are lucky enough to have lots of family and extended family in the area that we see often. I also enjoy reading, participating in the choir and handbell choir at our church, and volunteering as a Girl Scout troop leader and Destination Imagination team manager.
What are some of your favorite books or movies?
I like all kinds of books and movies, but there are enough sad endings in real life, so happy endings only need apply! I particularly enjoy an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery, whether in book or movie form, so “Knives Out” is definitely in my top five movies.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope to leave a legacy of integrity, dedication to the public good, and – as Ted Lasso says – being curious, not judgmental.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.