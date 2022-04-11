Thrive, Lewisville’s multigenerational recreation center, is now selling day passes on a limited basis.
The day passes will be sold only to Thrive members. This means current Thrive members can bring a guest, and that guest can purchase a day pass. The change is being made in response to feedback from community members and Thrive members.
In early March, Thrive switched to members-only admission in order to more efficiently check in members as they arrive, to promote accountability of patrons while enjoying Thrive, and to alleviate capacity issues during peak hours.
A guest wanting to purchase a day pass must adhere to the following guidelines:
All guests will be required complete the necessary paperwork to create an account, or create an account through the Amilia online system
Day passes will be sold only to guests age 18 and older
The guest must be with the Thrive member when entering the facility
Thrive members must remain in the building with the guest – members cannot leave once the day pass is purchased
Each Thrive member is limited to four passes per day
Birthday parties will still be able to purchase day passes for all of their party guests
Memberships can be purchased on the “Thrive Memberships” page at lewisvillethrive.com or at the facility. There are a variety of monthly and annual membership options, and prices vary depending on age and residency.
All members have access to all amenities at Thrive, including the gymnasium, aquatics, game room, and fitness floor. Annual memberships include extra perks, such as: free access to group exercise classes, discounts on rentals and camps and access and invitations to special events at Thrive.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
In March, Market Street and Mrs Baird’s Bread joined forces to recognize the winning teachers under the new North Texas Teachers on the Rise program — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.
City-funded projects, Downtown Allen’s planned revitalization, teacher retention and other topics were discussed by local candidates Monday morning as the Allen-Fairview Chamber of Commerce hosted a Q&A forum with contenders running for Allen City Council, Allen ISD and Lovejoy ISD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.