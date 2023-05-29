Renee Kirchner always had a love for reading and writing books, but it wasn’t until she became a mother that she decided that being a children’s librarian was the career for her. As the youth services librarian for the Lewisville Public Library, Kirchner dedicates her time to providing the best possible service to children and parents in the community.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I am a married mother of two grown children and the grandmother of one adorable grandson. I live in Flower Mound with my husband and my four dogs. I have worked at the Lewisville Public Library for four years and before that I worked for the Plano Library System. I am originally a Midwesterner, but have lived in Texas for many years.
What do you do in your role as Youth Services Supervisor for the Lewisville Public Library?
My job is to oversee the daily operations of the Youth Services department at the Lewisville Public Library. My major objective is to ensure that my staff provides the best possible service to the children and parents of Lewisville. I oversee the planning of the youth and teen programs as well as the management of the youth and teen collections, both print and digital. I also participate as part of the management team of the library and make decisions impacting the library-wide goals and objectives.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is working with children and families. I get the chance to talk to children at the reference desk about books, dance and sing with them in storytime, and help them develop a love of reading.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Lewisville?
I enjoy working out at the Thrive Recreation Center. The facility is beautiful and has lots of nice, new equipment that makes for an enjoyable experience. If I didn’t already work at the Lewisville library, I’m sure it would be one of my favorite places to visit.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about sharing my love of learning and reading with children. It started when my children were young and I watched them blossom when they learned to read and it opened up new worlds for them. My passion grew even more as I worked with young children at the library and saw their excitement when they learned to read. I am also passionate about being the best grandmother that I can be. My first grandchild is 18 months old now and he is precious. I love watching him grow and change every month.
Who or what inspires you?
My father was my biggest inspiration in my life. I learned a lot about how to treat others, how to conduct myself in my personal relationships and at work by watching him. He was very kind, hard-working, funny, smart, and curious. He told great stories every night at the dinner table and is probably the reason that I like to tell and write stories. I lost him last year, but he continues to inspire me every day.
Do you have any favorite books or authors?
I have many favorite books and authors. Some of my favorite children’s books include: “The War that Saved My Life” by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery, “The Wednesday Wars” by Gary D. Schmidt, and “Esperanza Rising” by Pam Munoz Ryan. Some of my favorite adult novels include: “Bel Canto” by Ann Patchett, “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck, “Gap Creek” by Robert Morgan, and “All the Children are Home” by Patry Francis.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I have always loved reading and writing books. But, it wasn’t until I had children and read many books to them, that I considered a career as a children’s librarian. My first career was in the corporate world and then I spent several years as a stay-at-home mother before I decided to return to school to pursue my Masters in Library Science. My love of children, combined with my love of books, made this career a natural fit for me.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I like to spend time with my family, walk my dogs, write novels, cook, play board games, and volunteer at my church.
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.