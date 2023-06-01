The City of Lewisville is on the lookout for exceptional local teenagers who are passionate about making a positive impact in their community through the city’s Youth Action Council.

The Youth Action Council is aimed at engaging young leaders in shaping the future of Lewisville. Applications opened June 1 and are open for motivated individuals interested in serving on the Youth Action Council.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

