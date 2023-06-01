Lewisville’s Youth Action Council from a previous year. The city is currently on the lookout for local teenagers who are passionate about making a positive impact through the city’s Youth Action Council.
Courtesy of Tamara Miller
Courtesy of Tamara Miller
The City of Lewisville is on the lookout for exceptional local teenagers who are passionate about making a positive impact in their community through the city’s Youth Action Council.
The Youth Action Council is aimed at engaging young leaders in shaping the future of Lewisville. Applications opened June 1 and are open for motivated individuals interested in serving on the Youth Action Council.
“It helps (students) build their leadership skills because really what they're doing is they're almost like ambassadors in the community to help inspire other young people that are in the community,” said Tamara Miller, Youth Action Council liaison and HR training and equity manager for the city of Lewisville. “They gain a lot more leadership skills, community engagement, and there's also a piece at the end of their term where they actually go in and put together a presentation and present it to council.”
The application form can be downloaded from the Youth Action Council page on the city's website, www.cityoflewisville.com. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Tuesday, Aug. 1. Applicants can also choose to email their applications to Miller at tmiller@cityoflewisville.com.
The selected members of the Youth Action Council will have the opportunity to provide valuable advice to the Lewisville City Council on issues that directly affect the city's youth. They will also assist in organizing and supporting special projects and events, undertake research and evaluations of existing youth and community programs, and contribute to the design and planning of new events and activities geared towards fostering youth involvement in the community.
“Our Youth Action Council was put together to actually support our city council with youth initiatives,” Miller said. “So the thought process behind it is that they help with making recommendations, and they do service projects and all types of things to then report back to the council on youth issues and youth initiatives in the community.”
Youth Action Council members will serve as ambassadors for their generation, inspiring other young people through service projects and by sharing their personal stories.
To be eligible for consideration, applicants must be residents of Lewisville and currently enrolled in grades 10-12, including home-schooled students. They should be between the ages of 15 and 18 as of Sept. 1, 2023. The term of service for the Youth Action Council will run from Sept. 2023 through May 2024.
Candidates are required to demonstrate leadership abilities through their active participation in school or other community activities. As part of their responsibilities, Youth Action Council members will attend monthly meetings throughout the nine-month term, with up to three absences allowed.
Those chosen to join the council can expect benefits from their involvement, including having the opportunity to contribute to the development of strategies aimed at engaging youth in community service and collaborating with like-minded individuals, sharing unique perspectives and experiences. Around 15 students will be admitted into the Youth Action Council.
For more information and to download the application form, visit the Youth Action Council page on the city's website or reach out to Tamara Miller at tmiller@cityoflewisville.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
