The city of Lewisville is reminding residents that daytime outdoor watering restrictions, enacted as part of Lewisville’s Emergency Water Management Plan, took effect May 1, and will run through the end of September.
According to the city, Lewisville has seen more demand than it has in the last five years. Residents are urged to conserve water as the summer continues.
Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD), which supplies water to much of Castle Hills, also has seen a dramatic rise in the amount of water taken from Lewisville Lake to keep up with water demands. Due to this rise in water demand, the UTRWD also is moving to Stage 1 Watering Restrictions that are similar to the City of Lewisville’s watering restrictions.
Automated and manual sprinklers are not allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the summer months. Hand-watering and use of soaker hoses are not restricted.
The summertime restriction, which became mandatory in 2014, is intended to help conserve the city’s water supply by reducing water waste and evaporation that is common to daytime outdoor watering.
The city’s Emergency Water Management Plan is in effect year-round, limiting water customers to outdoor watering on two assigned days each week. Outdoor watering restrictions were made mandatory by the City Council in 2014 in response to the years-long statewide drought and its damaging impact on the North Texas water supply.
Watering schedule for residential customers is determined by street address. Those properties with an even-numbered address (ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) or no street address are allowed to water on Tuesday and Saturday. Properties with an odd-numbered address (ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) are allowed to water on Wednesday and Sunday. Commercial and multi-family customers are allowed to water on Monday and Thursday.
There are provisions for variances in certain circumstances, including:
- Properties with irrigation systems that do not tap into the City water supply. This includes properties with their own water well, and properties that have an approved detention system that recycles the irrigation water.
- Properties too large for all irrigation zones to be watered within the allowed time. Those properties can request a variance allowing them to spread their watering into additional days, but with each zone only being watered the approved number of times.
- Properties that install new sod or landscaping. A variance can be requested to allow more frequent watering for a set period of time to allow the new plantings to become established.
Lewisville purchases water from Dallas Water Utilities and is required to adopt similar conservation provisions to those applied in Dallas. Similar restrictions have been adopted in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and many other cities in the region.
