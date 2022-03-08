Lewisville is looking to become more affordable, greener and pedestrian friendly.
These are the main three pillars of a proposed unified development code – a process that has been about three years in the making, according to Planning Manager Michele Berry. According to Berry, the plan had not been revisited since the 1980s.
To promote affordability in Lewisville, the proposed code would allow for backyard cottages that primary land occupants could lease out to renters.
This would help residents find more affordable housing in the city, Berry said. Additionally, duplexes will be allowed in detached units to help provide more affordable housing. Berry said allowing backyard cottages would be a major change to the proposed unified development code.
Berry and the Planning and Zoning Commission discussed other final additions to the development code at a Tuesday meeting.
Berry said the unified code aimed to streamline the development process to allow more speed and flexibility for incoming development. Additionally, the code aimed to make Lewisville more bike and pedestrian friendly, greener and more affordable.
By streamlining the process, the city is expected to save time and resources when approving developments, Berry said. All development ordinances will be condensed into one section of the city code. Instead of having a “uses” list explaining what can be developed where, the city plans to convert the list into a chart so staff can more easily navigate the city’s development plan. Additionally, the streamlined process will clarify the duties of city staff, commissions and the city council, putting more emphasis on city staff.
“Somebody might ask for a reduced setback on a property, and City Council doesn’t necessarily have the background in engineering to know what is a good variance or not,” Berry said. “So they’re relying on staff’s opinion and staff’s recommendation.”
For larger, more complex projects, Berry proposed a two-step process providing a concept plan which will give city staff and council an idea of what the development is supposed to be, then providing an engineering site plan with more detail to fine-tune the incoming development.
To make Lewisville more bike and pedestrian friendly, the proposed unified development code required wider sidewalks, a larger right-of-way to promote more tree clusters along the road and more pedestrian passages. Block lengths would shrink from 1,800 feet to 800 feet, and the city planned on reducing the number of cul-de-sacs and providing pedestrian passages in future cul-de-sacs. Additionally, the unified code proposed more pedestrian lighting in the form of five-foot-minimum light poles to allow for safer nighttime activity with shielding to reduce light pollution.
To promote a greener city, the proposed development code would require better water maintenance and storm water management to improve the city’s water quality. Additionally, rain gardens were proposed to take care of the first inch of rain.
The city would also require at least 5% of a parking lot with 100 spaces or more dedicated to electric vehicles.
Canopies and other landscaping would be dedicated only to native or adaptive, drought-resistant plant life. Minimum tree and turf requirement would be further reduced to lower water consumption, and the city would promote the community to use drip or bubbler sprinkler systems as opposed to spray systems. Berry said the city also wants to reduce the number of vast parking spaces in the city and plans on incentivizing landscape preservation by allowing more flexibility to developments upon the code’s approval.
Upon legal review and feedback from the Code Review Committee, the new development code would be slated for June or July public hearings.
