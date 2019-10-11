Lewisville residents can expect a new display of public art to join the community.
The city’s latest upcoming development, Offices at The Realm, will feature a five-story high outdoor mural that depicts King Arthur.
Bright Reality, the project’s developer, said the multi-faceted mural will depict jousting knights, Excalibur, Lady Guinevere and Merlin.
“By embracing public art in this context, we are reinforcing Castle Hills’ unique identity while also sharing the color, vibrancy and character found in urban street art,” said Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright in a release.
Bright said murals like this one tell the story of the community and provide connectivity between indoor office/retail space and outdoor experiences.
Titled Chapter 1: The Threshold, the mural will be created by several internationally known muralists including Los Angeles-based artist Drew Merritt and Dallas-based artist Lesli Marshall, who also serves as the project leader.
“We are excited to be a part of the unfolding, multi-chapter visual story, one that guests will see coming together over time,” Marshall said in a release.
According to Bright Reality, the Offices at the Realm is the first phase of the Realm at Castle Hills, a 324-acre mixed-use destination located at State Highway 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway and Josey Lane, that includes office, dining, retail, entertainment and multi-family developments.
The first phase will consist of 235,000 square feet of office space and 16,000 square feet of first-floor restaurant space as well as a fitness center, a conference center and rooftop deck seating.
The mural is expected to be complete this month.
